(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park’s Visual Information Specialist was recently honored with a prestigious National Park Service award for innovative digital work.

Michael Newman received the “Excellence in Interpretation Award,” for elevating ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi and Hawaiian place names.

The National Park Service shared the news of Newman’s achievement in a press release, that featured examples of the award-winning work, including:

A story map of Hawaiian place names at Kīlauea summit

A Hawaiian place names pronunciation web page for Hawaiʻi Volcanoes that also includes place names at other national parks in Hawai’i

A Hawaiian language web page

Cultural videos, produced under Michael’s leadership in collaboration with other parks, employees, and in consultation with park kūpuna consultation group.

From the National Park Service: