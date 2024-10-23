(BIVN) – The IRONKIDS Keiki Dip-n-Dash, and the traditional Parade of Nations, took place in Kona on Tuesday, as the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship triathlon race day nears.

Future IRONMAN athletes – ranging in age from 2 to 14 years – ran along Aliʻi Drive as part of the annual IRONKIDS® Keiki Dip-n-Dash. Kids were invited to participate in a 0.25-mile run, a 1-mile run, and for the older kids – a swim-run combo.

Also on Tuesday, athletes marched on Aliʻi Drive for the Parade of Nations. Participants walked from the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Resort to Hale Hālāwai and IRONMAN Village Expo.

85 flags were flown; one for each country represented at the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship.

According to event organizers, the parade was led by local U.S. Army JROTC Color Guard, and also included local Hawaiian culture dancers and drummers.

Scott DeRue, CEO of The IRONMAN Group and Doug Adams, Department of Research & Development Director, County of Hawaii as well as iconic IRONMAN figures were also in attendance to welcome the athletes and walk alongside them.