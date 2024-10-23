(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

No changes have been detected at the Kīlauea summit, lower East Rift Zone, or Southwest Rift Zone. Weak steaming continues to be occasionally visible on the inactive lava flow field within Nāpau Crater on the middle East Rift Zone, where the most recent eruption occurred from September 15th to September 20th.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported shallow earthquake counts were slightly elevated in the middle and upper East Rift Zone. 67 earthquakes were recorded over the past day. Data continue to show that magma is moving at a low rate from the summit to the middle East Rift Zone, which means “future intrusive episodes and eruptions could occur” in the area.

The USGS HVO on Wednesday released a new map, produced using data acquired by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 satellites. The map shows deformation at Kīlauea over the timeframe of October 6th to 18th.

From the Wednesday, October 23 update from the USGS HVO:

Rift Zone Observations: The middle East Rift Zone (MERZ) eruption near Nāpau Crater stopped around 10 a.m. HST on the morning of September 20. Only occasional weak steaming from the eruption site has been seen in webcam imagery since that time. No SO2 from the eruption site was detected on September 23 during measurements on Chain of Craters Road, indicating that the MERZ SO2 emissions are negligible. Shallow earthquake counts were slightly elevated over the past day with 67 earthquakes in the middle and upper East Rift Zone, and no tremor being recorded on seismometers near the recent eruption site. Tiltmeters in the MERZ show modest deflation and GPS instruments show low rates of deformation. All recent activity was confined to the MERZ between Makaopuhi Crater and Puʻuʻōʻō and there are no indications of any changes downrift in the lower East Rift Zone.