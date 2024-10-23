(BIVN) – Another Our Kaiāulu Vote “Walk to the Box” event was held in Hilo on Wednesday, this time in advance of the November 5th general election.

The Hilo event was one of many in which “hundreds of ʻōpio, kamaʻāina and first-time voters took part” in across the state, including Honolulu and Wailuku.

Students waved signs and walked together to drop off their ballots at voting centers, like the one at the Hawaiʻi County building in Downtown Hilo.

Our Kaiāulu Votes is a coalition of schools and community organizations “striving to inspire voter participation across Hawai‘i.”

From the Our Kaiāulu Votes media release:

Civic engagement is a tradition that is deeply rooted in Hawai‘i’s history. Our Kaiāulu Votes is reigniting that spirit of civic duty, and passing on the torch to the next generation. For several ʻōpio participants, “Walk to the Box” marked their first voting experience. “Our futures are in the hands of those we choose to lead us,” said Sean Self-Ah Yee, a senior at Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi. “To withhold the use of our voices is to neglect the opportunity to make a difference and hold true to who we are, or else we abandon our kuleana to ourselves and our people.”

“Walk to the Box” represents just one way that the Our Kaiāulu Votes coalition is working to inspire ōpio to engage in Hawaiʻi’s political process. Beyond these events, Our Kaiāulu Votes is partnering with Hawaii News Now to host a televised panel on October 28 featuring 12 ʻōpio who will discuss the significance of voting and important issues facing Hawaiʻi. Additionally, student leaders from several participating kula meet biweekly to set strategies on how to engage their peers and encourage them to fulfill their civic duty. “It’s important to vote so we can choose strong alakaʻi to lead our ‘āina and our people,” said Kaʻiulani Nitta, an eighth grader at Kalama Intermediate.