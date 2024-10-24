(BIVN) – Hurricane Kristy, located in the Eastern Pacific about 2,165 miles east-southeast of Hilo, is expected to begin rapidly weakening tomorrow night and dissipate in four days, well to the east of Hawaiʻi.

With maximum sustained winds near 155 mph, Kristy is currently a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The hurricane is moving west, but is forecast to turn west-northwestward and then northwestward on Friday, and slow down over the weekend.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion issued on Thursday evening:

Kristy remains a very powerful hurricane. A ring of intense deep convection is relatively symmetric around the eye. However, the eye itself has lost some definition during the past few hours. The latest satellite intensity estimates range from about 130 kt to 140 kt, and based on that data, and the slightly degraded satellite appearance, the initial intensity is nudged downward to 135 kt. An ASCAT-C pass from several hours ago indicated that Kristy was a little larger than previously estimated, but still smaller than average.