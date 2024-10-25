(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police have identified the man who was found dead in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision last week.
The body of 56-year-old Wayne Richard Moriarty of Ocean View was found on a Tiki Land property on Friday, October 18th. Moriarty was also commonly known as Arthur Hackett, police say.
An autopsy was performed on Friday, October 25. A forensic pathologist determined that Moriarty’s death was caused by a gunshot wound and ruled the death as a homicide.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Police are continuing the investigation into Moriarty’s death and are asking for anyone who may have information regarding this case to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.
Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KAʻŪ, Hawaiʻi - The 56-year-old man found on a Tiki Lane property died from a gunshot wound, and his deeath was ruled as a homicide.