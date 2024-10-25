(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police have identified the man who was found dead in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision last week.

The body of 56-year-old Wayne Richard Moriarty of Ocean View was found on a Tiki Land property on Friday, October 18th. Moriarty was also commonly known as Arthur Hackett, police say.

An autopsy was performed on Friday, October 25. A forensic pathologist determined that Moriarty’s death was caused by a gunshot wound and ruled the death as a homicide.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: