(BIVN) – There will be one-lane closures to prepare the roadway on November 4th, as the Hilo Industrial Area resurfacing project gets underway.

Crews will be conducting road paving next month on Makaʻala Street, Holomua Street, Poʻokela Street, and Wiwoʻole Street from Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works Engineering Division, in partnership with Yamada and Sons, Inc., advises motorists to anticipate one-lane traffic in the affected areas.

The County is also requesting that no cars be parked on the roadside for the duration of the resurfacing work.

Expect one lane closure during the day, with Hawai’i Police Department directing traffic.

“The Department thanks the community for their kōkua and understanding,” a news release stated.