(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi shared an updated notice of varipus closures and service changes in West Hawaiʻi during Saturday’s IRONMAN World Championship.

Two solid waste facilities will be closed and there will be Hele-On bus route changes. (details below)

In addition, the beach park at Kua Bay will be closed due to the race. As a result, the Hawaiʻi Fire Department will not have lifeguards on duty at this location on Saturday, October 26.

The IRONMAN team provided maps to help motorists plan travel routes and avoid delays caused by detours or restricted areas.

Solid Waste Facility Closures:

Due to road closures associated with the IRONMAN race, the following facilities will be temporarily closed:

Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station

West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill (Puʻuanahulu)

These facilities will reopen as follows:

Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station: Regular operations resume on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Regular operations resume on Sunday, October 27, 2024. West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill: Reopens Monday, October 28, 2024.

All other solid waste facilities on the island will operate on their regular schedules.

Hele-On Bus Route Modifications:

Expect changes to Hele-On bus routes, including canceled stops and altered schedules. On October 26, 2024, all routes will start and end at a temporary hub at the Kona Courthouse on Kamakaeha Avenue. Key adjustments include:

Route 1: Canceled stops at Loloku Street (Kona Commons) and Kaiwi Street.

Canceled stops at Loloku Street (Kona Commons) and Kaiwi Street. Route 2: Canceled stops westbound to Kona at Kona Village Resort, Four Seasons Resort, Kona Airport, and Loloku Street (Kona Commons). Eastbound to Hilo, Loloku Street (Kona Commons) stop is also canceled.

Canceled stops westbound to Kona at Kona Village Resort, Four Seasons Resort, Kona Airport, and Loloku Street (Kona Commons). Eastbound to Hilo, Loloku Street (Kona Commons) stop is also canceled. Route 75: Adjusted departure times and canceled stops, including Kona Airport and Four Seasons Hualālai.

Adjusted departure times and canceled stops, including Kona Airport and Four Seasons Hualālai. Route 80: Multiple route changes, with certain trips canceled. Passengers heading to destinations like Kona Airport or Four Seasons Hualalai should note altered schedules.

Multiple route changes, with certain trips canceled. Passengers heading to destinations like Kona Airport or Four Seasons Hualalai should note altered schedules. Routes 201, 202, 203, and 204: Changes in hub connections and specific canceled stops.

For the full list of route changes and schedule updates, visit heleonbus.org or call (808) 961-8744.