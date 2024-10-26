(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

“While the middle East Rift Zone eruption has ended, unrest continues at low levels in this region of Kīlauea,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has written in its last several daily updates. “Rates of seismicity and ground deformation have greatly decreased since the eruption, but data shows that magma is continuing to move at a low rate from the summit to the middle East Rift Zone. Future intrusive episodes and eruptions could occur with continued magma supply.”

In the latest Volcano Watch, the USGS HVO examines the eruptive activity that occurred on Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone during the decade of the 1960’s. It was a busy time for the volcano.

From this week’s article, written by USGS HVO scientists and affiliates:

The recent eruption at Nāpau Crater was the first on Kīlauea’s middle East Rift Zone (ERZ) in six years. We often remember the Pu‘u‘ō‘ō and Maunaulu eruptions when thinking about the middle East Rift Zone, but many lesser-known eruptions occurred on the rift zone in the past 200 years, including 11 during the 1960s!

While there were several summit eruptions at Kīlauea during the 60s, including one that lasted more than 8 months, eruptions along the ERZ (mainly in the upper and middle portions) were much more frequent. Before the 1955 lower ERZ eruption, the last eruption on the ERZ had taken place near Makaopuhi Crater in 1923. Following the 1960 Kapoho eruption and three quick summit eruptions in the first half of 1961, a new short-lived ERZ eruption began in late-September of that year. Over the course of two days, 13 small flows erupted from vents that were spread over 21 km (13 mi) of the rift zone from Nāpau crater to within 4 km (2.5 mi) of the area where Leilani Estates Subdivision was later built. The largest lava flows from this eruption were located at the lower end of the fissure system closest to Pāhoa and fed by lava fountains 90 to 120 meters (300–400 ft) tall. Two additional 2-day-long eruptions took place in December 1962 and August 1963 just uprift of Nāpau Crater. Both eruptions were very small and their lava flows only covered a combined total of 0.16 square km or about 40 acres of land, a quarter of the size of the 1961 flows. Less than two months later, a new eruption began along a 13 km (8 mi) stretch of the rift zone starting at Nāpau Crater and migrating east, downrift, to Kalalua Crater. The single day eruption in October 1963 was much larger than the three previous eruptions, though it covered only 3.24 square km (800 acres). Fissures opened on the rim and floor of Nāpau Crater, sending lava cascades down the crater wall and flows covered about 75 percent of the crater floor.

In 1965, short-lived eruptions in March and December again opened on the ERZ—uprift of Nāpau Crater. After this time, there was a nearly two-year hiatus in eruptions at Kīlauea volcano until a new eruption started at the summit in late-1967, lasting 251 days. After that, activity once again shifted back to the ERZ with eruptions in the upper and middle ERZ in August and October of 1968. Associated seismicity and severe ground deformation were recorded at the summit and eruption sites. On the first day of the August 1968 eruption, fissures opened across the floor and walls of Hi‘iaka Crater, the westernmost eruption site on the upper ERZ during the 1960s. A small lava lake drowned some of the fissures on the crater floor, where much of the ponded lava drained back. Additional fissures opened to the east over the next few days, but only produced small amounts of lava. After a little over a month, the October eruption was preceded by tremor and shallow earthquakes in the summit and upper ERZ. The eruption, which lasted 15 days, was the longest in this sequence of middle ERZ eruptions, and spanned from Kānenuiohamo to about where Pu‘u‘ō‘ō cone is now. The eruption shifted along the fissure system but repeatedly focused in and around Nāpau Crater, often flooding the crater floor and sending lava cascading down the crater walls.