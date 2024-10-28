(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department has expanded its Crisis Intervention Team with the addition of 10 new officers.
The newly trained CIT officers completed a rigorous 40-hour course in Hilo, culminating in a recognition ceremony on October 18th.
A similar CIT training was held in Kona earlier this year, with 12 Hawai‘i Police Department personnel completing the course.
This is the fifth CIT training course held on the Big Island. This year, the training was expanded to include not only Hawai‘i Police Department officers but also three deputies from the State of Hawaiʻi Sheriff’s Division, three officers from the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, and two Police Communications Officers from the HPD Communications Dispatch Section, officials say.
The training is sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Hawaiʻi), the Hawaiʻi State Rural Health Association, the Hawai‘i Police Department, and the Mayor’s Office.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Hawai‘i Police Department now boasts 77 CIT-certified officers, representing 18 percent of its sworn personnel. By extending training to other law enforcement agencies and dispatchers, HPD is taking a proactive step towards improving crisis response across the island.
CIT is a groundbreaking approach to police-based crisis intervention. It involves collaboration between law enforcement, mental health providers, and community advocates to provide specialized training for officers. This training equips officers with the skills to de-escalate situations involving individuals experiencing mental health crisis.
By enhancing communication and identifying appropriate mental health resources, CIT helps to improve outcomes for both individuals in crisis and the officers responding to the situation. Studies have shown that CIT can significantly reduce the use of force, improve officer safety, and foster a more positive relationship between law enforcement and the community.
