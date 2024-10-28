(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department has expanded its Crisis Intervention Team with the addition of 10 new officers.

The newly trained CIT officers completed a rigorous 40-hour course in Hilo, culminating in a recognition ceremony on October 18th.

A similar CIT training was held in Kona earlier this year, with 12 Hawai‘i Police Department personnel completing the course.

This is the fifth CIT training course held on the Big Island. This year, the training was expanded to include not only Hawai‘i Police Department officers but also three deputies from the State of Hawaiʻi Sheriff’s Division, three officers from the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, and two Police Communications Officers from the HPD Communications Dispatch Section, officials say.

The training is sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Hawaiʻi), the Hawaiʻi State Rural Health Association, the Hawai‘i Police Department, and the Mayor’s Office.

