(BIVN) – A 35-year-old woman who was arrested and charged for the alleged burglary of a Keaukaha residence over the weekend has been granted supervised release by a Hilo judge.

Prosecutors say Sarah King was arrested by police officers on October 26, shortly after the burglary incident, as King was walking in the roadway on Kalanianaole Avenue.

King made her initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon.

Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen says King was granted supervised release over prosecutors’ objections, and was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on November 13, 2024.

