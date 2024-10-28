(BIVN) – A 35-year-old woman who was arrested and charged for the alleged burglary of a Keaukaha residence over the weekend has been granted supervised release by a Hilo judge.
Prosecutors say Sarah King was arrested by police officers on October 26, shortly after the burglary incident, as King was walking in the roadway on Kalanianaole Avenue.
King made her initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon.
Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen says King was granted supervised release over prosecutors’ objections, and was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on November 13, 2024.
From ther office of Prosecuting Attorney Waltjen:
As the Complaint alleges, King was charged with Burglary in the First Degree, a class B felony offense which carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was handled by Officers Joshua Rodby-Tomas, Krimson Abilla, and Andrew Springer, South Hilo Patrol, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ha‘aheo Kahoʻohalahala.
