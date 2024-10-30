(BIVN) – A reported unexploded ordnance, or UXO, was found in a stream next to the Waimea Nature Trail on Wednesday.

The Waimea Nature Trail was temporarily closed from ʻOpelo Road to Kahawai Street, police reported. It is unknown when it will reopen.

No homes, business, or roadways were affected, officials say.

Hawaiʻi Island police responded to the Waimea Nature Trail off of ʻOpelo Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a possible UXO found in the stream next to the trail.



“The area was secured and personnel from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers were contacted,” police said. “After an initial assessment, the U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) division on Oahu was summoned to further address the ordnance.”

In a news release, police thanked the public and reminded of the Three R’s of explosives safety: