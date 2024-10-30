(BIVN) – A traditional Hawaiian blessing was held this week for a facility that aims to “provide safe, supportive housing and resources for young girls in Hawai‘i.”

The Salvation Army’s Noho ‘Olu Safehouse for Girls opened its doors on Monday. The new four-bedroom safehouse in Hilo serves girls aged 13 to 17,and will offer “life skills and academic training, essential resources, and compassionate care to help each girl thrive and build a bright future.”

The private gathering to bless the sanctuary was attended by Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth, Captain Sam LeMar of The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps, as well as other officers and representatives of The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. The blessing was led by Kahu Brian Boshard.

The Noho ‘Olu Safehouse for Girls is described as “a vital and vibrant addition to The Salvation Army Family Intervention Services (FIS) portfolio, with FIS providing residential and intervention support to adolescents in communities on the Big Island of Hawai’i and Maui.”