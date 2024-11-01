(BIVN) – The vermillion wooden bridge pavilion at Lili‘uokalani Gardens, an iconic structure on the Waiākea Peninsula by Hilo Bay, has been removed.
Extensive termite damage over the years has significantly deteriorated the structure, which is now undergoing a complete rebuild.
The removal of the pavilion took place last week after a blessing ceremony. A new bridge of matching design that will be rebuilt in its place. The rebuild is being led by the Department of Parks & Recreation and the Friends of Lili‘uokalani Gardens, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the garden.
The bridge is a familiar landmark in Hilo. In 2017, it was depicted on a United States Postal Service stamp. This Priority Mail stamp was issued to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Lili‘uokalani Gardens.
“Every garden, especially those of a certain age, needs fostering that goes beyond just maintenance,” said K.T. Cannon-Eger, President of the Friends of Lili‘uokalani Gardens, in a recent news release. “To foster Lili‘uokalani Gardens, to carry it forward to the future while maintaining the feeling of the last 108 years, means every now and then something needs to be replaced. This bridge will be rebuilt close to the original design and will continue to be a special place for many years to come.”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The bridge that’s being removed is not the original. The original, and its successor, were destroyed by tsunamis, in 1946 and in 1960. The bridge that is being replaced is the one built following the 1960 tsunami.
The stone base of the bridge is not being removed.
The bridge pavilion will be rebuilt by Parks & Recreation carpenters, who have already reconstructed other pavilions within Lili‘uokalani Gardens.
The wooden bridge has been several colors in its lifetime: green, brown, tan, red, and now vermillion, a red-orange color recommended by a garden designer from Kyoto. When the bridge is rebuilt it will continue to be vermillion, or “shuiro” in Japanese, a color that holds special significance in Japanese culture.
“This bridge is an important feature of Lili‘uokalani Gardens, and we know there are a lot of memories attached to it,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “By rebuilding, we can ensure the longevity and integrity of this unique structure and its continued connection to the community.”
Lili‘uokalani Gardens is a 25-acre park originally established in 1917 by the Legislature of the Territory of Hawai‘i and dedicated to the memory of Queen Liliʻuokalani. The majority of the park is designed as a Japanese-style garden.
