(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is warning residents that bad actors are “spoofing” phone numbers from the Hilo Courthouse, Hale Kaulike, in an attempt to extort money.

“…generally, the courts or law enforcement would not call or email you unless you contacted us first seeking assistance with a specific question,” Judiciary officials said in a Friday news release. “All other communications regarding state court legal matters are typically handled through the U.S. Postal Service.”

In the release, the Judiciary provided some tips to recognize these spoofed phone calls and avoid being scammed.

Hawaiʻi state court staff do not contact you and ask or demand:

Proof of your identity such as your name, birth date, Social Security number, credit or debit card number, or other personal or financial information

Immediate payment of fines by purchasing pre-paid debit or gift cards, sending money to the government via wire transfer, or online payment apps such as CashApp, Venmo, etc., nor require transfer of cryptocurrency to avoid arrest and jail

Credit card numbers or bank routing numbers

To meet somewhere (courthouse, police station, shopping center kiosk, etc.) to make a payment

That you stay on the phone to buy pre-paid debit or gift cards



Protect Yourself from Scams