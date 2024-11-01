(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is warning residents that bad actors are “spoofing” phone numbers from the Hilo Courthouse, Hale Kaulike, in an attempt to extort money.
“…generally, the courts or law enforcement would not call or email you unless you contacted us first seeking assistance with a specific question,” Judiciary officials said in a Friday news release. “All other communications regarding state court legal matters are typically handled through the U.S. Postal Service.”
In the release, the Judiciary provided some tips to recognize these spoofed phone calls and avoid being scammed.
Hawaiʻi state court staff do not contact you and ask or demand:
- Proof of your identity such as your name, birth date, Social Security number, credit or debit card number, or other personal or financial information
- Immediate payment of fines by purchasing pre-paid debit or gift cards, sending money to the government via wire transfer, or online payment apps such as CashApp, Venmo, etc., nor require transfer of cryptocurrency to avoid arrest and jail
- Credit card numbers or bank routing numbers
- To meet somewhere (courthouse, police station, shopping center kiosk, etc.) to make a payment
- That you stay on the phone to buy pre-paid debit or gift cards
Protect Yourself from Scams
- If you get a phone call you suspect is a scam, hang up without responding to any questions or pressing any numbers you may be asked to press.
- If you get an email or text claiming to be from the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, but you did not call or email us first, delete immediately. Do not click on anything and do not reply.
- Never use the email or phone number you are given when you suspect a scam. Instead, contact the organization directly using the phone number or email provided on the agency’s official website.
