(BIVN) – A new tropical depression formed in the Eastern Pacific on Friday, but it is expected to be a short-lived system.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Thirteen-E is about 1,460 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, and moving west near 7 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts, and little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical Depression Thirteen-E is forecast to dissipate into a remnant low in a few days.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion: