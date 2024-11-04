(BIVN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Honolulu is standing up an election command post, starting today, in preparation for the November 5 election.

The FBI says the command post will be staffed 24 hours a day to “provide a centralized location for assessing election-related threats in our area of responsibility.” The action is in keeping with standard election day protocol, the FBI says.

The FBI says its duty is “to plan for a host of potential scenarios related to election fraud, voter suppression, foreign malign influence, malicious cyber activity against election infrastructure, and threats to election workers.”

From the FBI office in Honolulu: