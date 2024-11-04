UPDATE – (2:40 p.m.) – The Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 5 p.m. HST.

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for a large area of East Hawaiʻi, as heavy rains are drenching Kaʻū, Puna and Hilo.

At 12:05 p.m. on Monday, forecasters say radar indicated heavy rain “was falling at a rate of up to 4 inches per hour.” The Honoliʻi Stream and Wailuku River continue to rise, and “flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Glenwood, Volcano, Mountain View, Hawaiian Acres, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Keaʻau, Orchidland Estates, Pāhoa, Pāpaʻikou, Pepeʻekeo, Honomū, Wood Valley, Hakalau, Pāhala, Laupāhoehoe, Punaluʻu Beach and Oʻokala.

The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 2 p.m., although it may need to be extended if flooding persists.

A trough of low pressure is bringing a plume of deep tropical moisture to the Big Island, forecasters say. A Flood Watch remains in effect the entire Island of Hawaiʻi.

“Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry,” the National Weather Service said. “Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown.”

NOTE: This is a breaking news story that may be updated with new information as more is learned over the next few hours.