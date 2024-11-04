(BIVN) – Tuesday, November 5th, is General Election Day. There are a number of political races to be decided, including the presidential election in which voters will cast their ballots for either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

On the Big Island, voters will also be deciding the next Hawaiʻi County Mayor, between candidates Mitch Roth and Kimo Alameda.

Hawaiʻi is a vote by mail state, which means most voters received a ballot in the mail around October 18th. If voters missed the deadline to mail the ballot back (October 31), it can still be dropped off at a Drop Box or at a Voter Service Center before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Drop Box locations:

Laupahoehoe Police Station: Puʻualaea Homestead Rd, Laupahoehoe HI 96764

Hawaii County Building: 25 Aupuni St, Hilo HI 96720

Kea’au Police Station: 16-579 Old Volcano Road, Keaau, HI 96749

Pāhoa Police Station: 15-2615 Keaʻau-Pāhoa Rd, Pāhoa HI 96778

Naʻalehu Police Station: 95-5355 Māmalahoa Hwy, Naalehu, HI 96772

Rodney Yano Memorial Hall: 82-6156 Māmalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook HI 96704

West Hawaiʻi Civic Center: 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Hwy, Kailua Kona HI 96740

Waikoloa Village Association: 68-1792 Melia St, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738

Waimea Police Station: 67-5185 Kamamalu St, Waimea HI 96743

North Kohala Police Station: 54-3900 Akoni Pule Hwy, Kapaʻau HI 96755

Voter Service Center locations:

Hilo:

County of Hawai‘i Aupuni Center, Conference Room

101 Pauahi St. Suite 1

Hilo, HI 96720

Kona:

West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Community Room (Building G)

74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Hwy.

Kailua Kona, HI 96740

On Tuesday, the Voter Service Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.