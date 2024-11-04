(BIVN) – Police are looking for the individual, seen in video surveillance footage, who may be connected to the use of a stolen credit card at multiple stores in Kona.

Hawai Police are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation into the fraudulent transactions that occurred on the morning of Friday, August 16, 2024.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On August 16, police received a report that the victim had lost their credit card at a big-box store in Hilo, and shortly thereafter received fraud alerts from their bank regarding purchases made at multiple stores in the Kailua-Kona area. Police have been painstakingly reviewing video surveillance footage gathered from the different stores, matching it to the times of the reported purchases. A person linked to one or more of these transactions was captured on video surveillance footage and is shown wearing a green-colored t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, dark sunglasses, and a light-colored visor.

Police say that anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact South Hilo Patrol Officer Sheldon Adviento at the non-emergency police number, (808) 935-3311, or by email at Sheldon.Adviento@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Police say all Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.