(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the Hāmākua Coast on the island of Hawaiʻi following recent heavy rains in East Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch warned beach users on Wednesday to stay out of windward-side waters from North Kohala to Hilo “when the water appears brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain.”

“After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels,” said the DOH. “The Department recommends staying out of the water for 48-72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.”

Earlier this week, pouring rains soaked Hawaiʻi island, triggering a Flash Flood Warning and closing various roads around the Big Island.

“The Department of Health advises the public to avoid swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or pond to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria,” the advisory added.

A previously issued Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay also remains in effect.