(BIVN) – Dr. Kimo Alameda will be the next Hawaiʻi County Mayor, following an election night victory over incumbent Mayor Mitch Roth.

As of the latest election summary report, Alameda had received 35,577 votes (51.2%) compared to Roth’s 30,717 (44.2%) in Tuesday’s general election run-off.

In August’s non-partisan primary, Roth led Alameda (36.5% to 26.7%) in a race that included several other candidates for mayor. Since neither Roth or Alameda garnered the over-50% needed to win outright, the two top vote getters advanced to the general election in a runoff.

Two Hawaiʻi County Council races were also decided. Puna’s District 5 incumbent Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder defeated challenger Ikaika Rodenhurst, 50.8% to 37.9%. There will be a new councilmember serving Kohala’s District 9, after James Hustace edged out incumbent Cindy Evans, 52.2% to 39.8%.

Democratic incumbents from Hawaiʻi island will return to the State Capitol after winning their various Senate and House races.

Kona’s State Senator Dru Kanuha (D, district 3) defeated Kurt Sullivan (R), 63.5% to 30%.

Hilo’s State Representative Chris Todd (D, district 3) defeated Kanoa Wilson (R) and Austin Martin (L) with 61.5% of the vote.

Puna’s State Representative Greggor Ilagan (D, district 4) defeated Keikilani Ho (R), 67.1% to 27.8%.

Kona’s State Representative Jeanne Kapela (D, district 5) defeated Ashley Oyama (R) and Fred Fogel (L) with 57.1% of the vote.

Kona’s State Representative Kirstin Kahaloa (D, district 6) defeated Sylvie Madision (R), 56.3% to 34.2%.

Kona’s State Representative Nicole Lowen (D, district 7) defeated Timothy Dalhouse (R), 53.3% to 41.1%.

Kohala’s State Representative David Tarnas (D, district 8) defeated Monique CobbAdams Perreira, 61% to 34.6%.

Across the United States, voters elected former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the country. While Harris won the vote in the heavily Democratic State of Hawaiʻi, 61.6% to 35.8%, Trump was far ahead of Harris nationwide in both the popular vote and the electoral tally.

Hawaiʻi voted to return U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D) to Washington D.C., where Republicans will now have the majority in the Senate.

Also returning to U.S. Congress will be Representatives Ed Case (D) and Jill Tokuda (D), both of whom were victorious in their races.