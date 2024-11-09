(BIVN) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory’s weekly Volcano Watch article, written by HVO geologist Drew Downs:

Geologic mapping has been one of the most fundamental mandates of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) since its establishment in 1879. Congress created the USGS to “classify the public lands and examine the geological structure, mineral resources, and products within and outside the national domain.” The famous western US explorer John Wesley Powell (also the second director of the USGS) convinced Congress into authorizing the “preparation of the geological map of the United States.” The first geologic maps were uniform in size and contained all available information on topography and geology, with accompanying text describing mapped geology. But sometimes too much information on a map can make it difficult to read and interpret. Modern maps tend to be more versatile; displaying geologic deposits (also commonly referred to as map units) and features of special interest for a project or investigation.

Modern geologic mapping efforts have centered more around investigations that are deemed of critical importance, such as those vital to energy (oil and gas) and economic (minerals and ore deposits) resources, surface and groundwater resources, urban development and land use. The last one is of particular importance as the Earth is a dynamic place and understanding the locations and ages of past volcanic (lava flows and tephras) and tectonic (faults and fractures) features gives us a blueprint for where and when future activity may occur.



Geologic maps are not an exact depiction of the Earth’s surface. Instead, geologic maps display a generalization of interested units and features in correspondence with the scale of a map. If mapping is done at a small scale, which would be zoomed out to show a large area, then smaller geologic units and features might not be able to be accurately displayed. In the end, everything depends on the scale being used and what the geologic mapper is trying to portray.



In the case of USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologic mapping on the Island of Hawaiʻi, the primary map units of interest are volcanic vents (such as fissures and scoria cones) and their associated lava flows and tephra deposits divided by age. It’s easy to make these determinations for young eruptions that have been witnessed, with eruptions over the last few years being mapped within hours or days of activity starting using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software. Remote sensing techniques using aerial and satellite imagery have also made this much quicker.