(BIVN) – A sewage discharge at a Kailua Pier comfort station on Saturday prompted an alert from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

Officials estimate the event occurred before 1:45 p.m. on November 9th. The DOH Clean Water Branch said it is unknown how much sewage entered the water.

Currently, the public is being advised to remain out of the waters of Kailua Bay near Kailua Pier due to the wastewater discharge .

As of Saturday afternoon, the comfort station remained closed and maintenance personnel were cleaning

The Hawaiʻi DOH said the pubic is advised to remain out of these waters until warning signs have been removed from the area.