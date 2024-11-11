(BIVN) – Twelve student chefs are set to take part in the 4th Annual Hawai‘i Island Chef Challenge on Wednesday, November 13, at the Hawai‘i Community College Culinary Dining Hall in Hilo.

The student chefs will be paired with six Executive Chefs from across Hawai‘i Island, “for a unique celebration of local culinary innovation and agricultural connection”, a Hawaiʻi County news release says.

From the County news release:

This year’s Chef Challenge emphasizes the importance of sustainability and community engagement by featuring locally sourced ingredients, fostering relationships between chefs and local farmers, ranchers, and producers. By partnering to create inspired dishes, student and executive chefs alike will highlight the richness of Hawai‘i’s agriculture, culinary traditions, and the cultural practices that make our island unique.

“We’re excited to bring the Hawai‘i Island Chef Challenge back to our community, celebrating local culinary talent while deepening our commitment to sustainability, mentorship, and community connection,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This event is a testament to how food unites us, offering a unique opportunity to connect with our island’s agricultural roots and understand both the challenges and rewards of local food production.”