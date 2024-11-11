(BIVN) – KTA Super Stores recently announced the winners of this year’s Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Recipe Contest.

The event, held as part of Kona’s annual coffee fest, brought together professionals, amateurs, culinary students and keiki “who used Kona coffee as their inspiration to create unforgettable dishes and desserts, showcasing the versatility and unique flavor of Hawaii’s most iconic coffee”, organizers say.

The nearly twenty participants were judged by a panel of culinary experts and community leaders, and their culinary creations all used locally grown, 100% Kona coffee.

The winners, according to event organizers:

Professional Division The Savory Category was won by Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa Chef Don Baker, who created a “Spicy Ahi” entry with smokey notes of Kona coffee, blackened spices together with fresh island flavors. In the Sweet Category, Melina Ramirez of Kohanaiki took first place with her “Fudgy Coffee Caramel Brownies, a decadent Kona coffee fudgy brownie dusted with cocoa and topped with chocolate ganache.

Amateur Division The Savory Category was won by Deborah McGuire, who created a “Kona Coffee Island Style Fried Rice”, a delicious take on an island favorite. This winning savory recipe showcases a garden of bright vegetables along with marinated fresh chicken, sprinkled with green onions and ready to serve. With the sudden passing of Carol Dorsey, her friend and neighbor Noriko Donna stepped in and agreed to prepare Carol’s recipes and entered “Kona Coffee Opera Cake” in her memory. This delectable cake took first place in the Sweet Category Amateur Division.

HCC Palamanui Culinary Student Division In the Sweet Category, Scott Largent took first place with his “Kona Coffee Crunch Cheesecake” an imaginative cheesecake with crumbled Oreo cookie crust. Keiki Snack Division Keiki Snack Ages 13 to 18 Konawaena High School student Sophia Mastroleo captured first place with her “Kona Coffee Olive Oil Cupcakes”, a moist and delicious take on the much-loved cupcake movement. Keiki Snack Ages 7 to 12 Makua Lani student Vrhel Lambert won first place with “Kona Coffee Crème Brulee. A Celebration of Kona Coffee and Culinary Creativity The KTA Super Stores Kona Coffee Recipe Contest is an annual highlight for the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival,” said Val Corcoran, Festival President. “It’s such a pleasure to see how our community continues to honor Kona coffee by incorporating it into inventive recipes that reflect Hawaii’s unique culinary heritage. Each of these winning recipes is a testament to the talent and creativity of our community.”

All winning recipes will be featured on the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival’s website.