(BIVN) – Nā Leo TV has announced the 2nd annual Youth Media Challenge, empowering Hawai‘i Island youth by “providing a platform to showcase their creativity and engage in meaningful community dialogues.”

“At Nā Leo TV, we believe that every young person has a story that deserves to be heard,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, President & CEO, in a news release. “The Youth Media Challenge provides a valuable platform for our island’s youth to express their creativity while addressing important issues. We’re eager to see how they will inspire change through their media projects.”

Last year, the inaugural Youth Media Challenge attracted over 250 participants, and awarded more than $20,000 in prizes.

From a Nā Leo TV news release:

Hawai‘i Island youth are invited to submit media productions across three age divisions: Junior Visionaries (ages 11-13), Teen Trailblazers (ages 13-18), and Emerging Creators (ages 18-24). Participants do not need to be enrolled in a school institution to participate. Youth can produce a Short Film, Public Service Announcement, or Digital Art aligned with one of 12 Themed Categories, generously sponsored by community partners, including: Water, Our Most Precious Resource – Dept. of Water Supply, Title Sponsor Pono Tourism – Dept. of Research & Development Disaster Preparedness – Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Financial Literacy – Hawai‘i Community FCU Prevention & Safety – Hawai‘i Fire Department Energy Resilience – Hawaiian Electric Safe Transportation – Hawai‘i Dept. of Transportation Fentanyl Awareness – Hawai‘i Island Fentanyl Task Force Community Safety – Hawai‘i Police Department End Homelessness – HOPE Services Hawai‘i Mental Health – Vibrant Hawai‘i Community Pride – Bonus Category!