(BIVN) – Nā Leo TV has announced the 2nd annual Youth Media Challenge, empowering Hawai‘i Island youth by “providing a platform to showcase their creativity and engage in meaningful community dialogues.”
“At Nā Leo TV, we believe that every young person has a story that deserves to be heard,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, President & CEO, in a news release. “The Youth Media Challenge provides a valuable platform for our island’s youth to express their creativity while addressing important issues. We’re eager to see how they will inspire change through their media projects.”
Last year, the inaugural Youth Media Challenge attracted over 250 participants, and awarded more than $20,000 in prizes.
From a Nā Leo TV news release:
Hawai‘i Island youth are invited to submit media productions across three age divisions: Junior Visionaries (ages 11-13), Teen Trailblazers (ages 13-18), and Emerging Creators (ages 18-24). Participants do not need to be enrolled in a school institution to participate.
Youth can produce a Short Film, Public Service Announcement, or Digital Art aligned with one of 12 Themed Categories, generously sponsored by community partners, including:
Water, Our Most Precious Resource – Dept. of Water Supply, Title Sponsor
Pono Tourism – Dept. of Research & Development
Disaster Preparedness – Hawai‘i County Civil Defense
Financial Literacy – Hawai‘i Community FCU
Prevention & Safety – Hawai‘i Fire Department
Energy Resilience – Hawaiian Electric
Safe Transportation – Hawai‘i Dept. of Transportation
Fentanyl Awareness – Hawai‘i Island Fentanyl Task Force
Community Safety – Hawai‘i Police Department
End Homelessness – HOPE Services Hawai‘i
Mental Health – Vibrant Hawai‘i
Community Pride – Bonus Category!
Complete challenge details are available at naleo.tv/youthmedia. The deadline to submit media projects is Friday, March 7, 2025. Finalists will be invited to a red carpet luncheon and awards ceremony scheduled for the week of April 21. Winners will have the opportunity to receive exciting prizes including Insta360 cameras, GoPros, phone cages, gimbals, drawing monitors, Beats Studio Buds, selfie sticks, light panels, microphones, and more.
Prizes will be awarded for outstanding entries in each Themed Category across all age divisions. Winning submissions will receive recognition on Nā Leo TV channels and social media platforms, with opportunities to be featured in marketing campaigns from category sponsors. The awards ceremony will be rebroadcast on Nā Leo’s Educational Channel 54 and made available for on-demand streaming shortly after the event. All participating youth will receive an exclusive commemorative Youth Media Challenge tee and swag.
Nā Leo O Hawai‘i operates Hawai‘i Island’s Public, Educational, and Governmental (PEG) TV Station, where community-driven content is broadcast on Channels 53, 54, and 55, and available for on-demand streaming. Our vision is to serve as a catalyst for positive change, transforming lives through storytelling, unlocking creative potential, and enhancing community connections. As a trusted creator and messenger of local stories and information, Nā Leo is the people’s platform – elevating the voices of Hawai‘i.
