(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department has launched a newly redesigned website, located at a new URL, hawaiipolice.gov.

The department says this is the first time the website has been updated since 2011.

“We are extremely excited to launch this new website and provide an easy-use-use and helpful resource to community members,” said Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz in a Tuesday news release.

The website features new info, community resources, and is mobile-responsive, meaning it can be viewed using a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

The new website also features:

An events page of police outreach efforts.

FAQ page featuring frequently asked questions.

History of Hawai‘i Police Department.

K9s of Hawai‘i Police Department.

HPD’s Police Memorial Wall and bios of fallen officers.

From the police department news release:

People can also easily find out how to obtain a police report, background check, request an active shooter presentation or station tour, as well as how to request a special duty officer. Those seeking a career in law enforcement, will find detailed information on civilian and sworn positions, as well as current positions available in the department.