(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department has launched a newly redesigned website, located at a new URL, hawaiipolice.gov.
The department says this is the first time the website has been updated since 2011.
“We are extremely excited to launch this new website and provide an easy-use-use and helpful resource to community members,” said Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz in a Tuesday news release.
The website features new info, community resources, and is mobile-responsive, meaning it can be viewed using a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.
The new website also features:
- An events page of police outreach efforts.
- FAQ page featuring frequently asked questions.
- History of Hawai‘i Police Department.
- K9s of Hawai‘i Police Department.
- HPD’s Police Memorial Wall and bios of fallen officers.
From the police department news release:
People can also easily find out how to obtain a police report, background check, request an active shooter presentation or station tour, as well as how to request a special duty officer.
Those seeking a career in law enforcement, will find detailed information on civilian and sworn positions, as well as current positions available in the department.
The new website also provides a wealth of safety tips for keiki, business owners, and kupuna. Teens and families can find info and resources on how to combat cyberbullying and sextortion, as well as scam prevention tips for the elderly.
One of the most exciting new features on the updated website is a Crime Map, provided by City Protect. At any time, members of the public can use the map to see what crimes have occurred in their neighborhood during a time frame of their choosing.
Please note that the department’s old website domain, hawaiipolice.com, will go down for maintenance once the new website goes live and will come back online a few days later as an archived media release site featuring the department’s media releases dating back to when the website first launched in March 1999.
We encourage you to spend a few minutes to take a look at the many new features offered on hawaiipolice.gov.
