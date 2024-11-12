(BIVN) – Small closures within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park have been announced in order to protect a pair of nēnē, or native Hawaiian geese.

The National Park Service says the east entrance to the Uēkahuna parking lot, and a short section of Crater Rim Trail, will temporarily close while the nēnē are nesting.

From a National Park Service news release:

No parking stalls are closed for now, and the west entrance to the parking lot will serve as both entrance and exit. However, large motorcoaches (buses 25 feet or more) will not be able to access the Uēkahuna parking lot because there is no place to turn around. The east entrance closure starts November 13 to allow for motorcoach access today. The temporary closure also includes a short section of Crater Rim Trail east of the parking lot, effective immediately. The eastern overlook of Kīlauea caldera at the landmark USGS triangulation station remains open, with the closest access by foot from Kīlauea Overlook. The portable toilets and western overlook of Kīlauea caldera remain open and accessible from the Uēkahuna parking lot.



“Safeguarding native wildlife is part of our mission at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” said the park’s wildlife biologist, Dr. Kristina Paxton. “Nēnē are very vulnerable to being killed by vehicles, and this partial closure improves their chances for survival.”

Nēnē usually mate for life. The female incubates two to five eggs while the male guards the family. Incubation takes about a month, and re-nesting could occur if eggs are destroyed or abandoned. Nesting season is September through May and many nēnē are seen on or near park roads, making them especially vulnerable to being killed by vehicles this time of year. Everyone can help protect nēnē: slow down, watch for them near roads, and never feed them. Keep wildlife wild and stay at least 60 feet from them.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources on Tuesday reported two nēnē born and raised on Maui were killed by cars in separate incidents on Sunday.