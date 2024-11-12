(BIVN) – North Hawaiʻi’s first responders will again be honored with a special community dinner this week in Waimea.

The annual “Mahalo First Responders” event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 13, at Mana Christian ‘Ohana’s Kahilu Town Hall.

The dinner gathering – hosted by the Waimea Community Association – is being held in lieu of WCA’s monthly first Thursday town meeting. It is being held on a Wednesday to avoid conflicting with the weekly Thursday Community Meal at St. James.

Emergency responder honorees will include Waimea Station 9, South Kohala Station 14, Waikoloa Station 16, Kohala Station 15, Kona Station 7, Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) Anekona 9 Bravo, VFD Waiki’i 9 Alpha, VFD Kohala 14 Alpha, VFD Pu’uanahulu 16 Bravo, VFD Pa’auilo 8 Alpha, VFD Kona 7 Bravo, and Ocean Safety officers for West Hawai’i. Also to be saluted will be Hawai’i County Police Department, Waimea Police Department, Hawai’i County Civil Defense, the Waimea Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), first responders from Pohakuloa Training Area, staff at Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital, HELCO’s Waimea Linesmen and Lineswomen, Department of Land and Natural Resources’ DOCARE and DOFAW officers, County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works including the Waimea road crew, and Hawai’i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO).

From a Waimea Community Association news release:

The dinner gathering is free and all are invited. It will begin with a pule by Kimo Ho’opai of Mana Christian ‘Ohana, followed by an ‘oli by Kanu o ka ‘Aina haumana. Dinner – set to music by Waimea musician Ryan Hooley – will be prepared by Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Merriman’s Big Island, Waimea Butcher Shop, FORC, The Fish and The Hog, Earl’s, Ippys Hawaiian BBQ, Dom De Luca, Oy’s Fusion, Pau Pizza, Two Ladies Kitchen, Puako General Store, Mo Betta Farm, Pa’ina by Ocean, Tropical Dreams Ice Cream and Waiakea Water. Assisting with making the free gathering possible are a number of business friends including Waimea Instant Printing, Canada France Hawai’i Telescope, Goodfellow Bros., Isemoto Contracting, Jas. W. Glover, LTD, Queen Emma Land Company, Dr. Michaela Martin, Orchid People, and Ainahua Floral. “This is the 8th year WCA is honoring first responders, and while many of these individuals humbly insist they are just doing a job they get paid for, these men and women deserve our gratitude more than ever in these challenging times,” said Nancy Carr Smith, WCA President and the dinner’s coordinator.