(BIVN) – A 42 year-old Waimea man has been charged for possession of methamphetamine and firearm related offenses following a recent traffic stop in Puna.

Prosecutors say George-David Summers was arrested after being contacted by police during a traffic stop on Government Beach Road in Puna in the early morning hours of November 8, 2024.

After executing of a vehicle search warrant, officers reportedly recovered a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a thermal scope, live .22 caliber ammunition, two spent casings, over 16 grams of methamphetamine, and four glass smoking pipes.

Police described the arrest in a Wednesday news release:

On November 8, Community Policing Officers from the Puna district were conducting a crime suppression project when they came across a black Honda four-door sedan parked partially in the roadway on Government Beach Road, just north of Papaya Farms Road. Officers went to contact the occupants of the vehicle to see if assistance was needed, and observed a black rifle with black buttstock with metal barrel on the floorboard area of the vehicle.



At this time, they arrested Summers who was seated in the driver’s seat, and 42-year-old Kaleinani Brzezowski, of Kea‘au, who was seated in the front passenger’s seat. Both suspects were transported to the East Hawai’i Detention Center for booking, processing, and continued investigations by detectives. The suspect vehicle was towed to the Area I Criminal Investigation secured vehicle evidence cage pending the execution of a search warrant.

Police say that later that same day, detectives executed a search warrant on the suspect vehicle resulting in the recovery of:

A functioning Ruger 522 Viper .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, loaded with a round in the chamber, and a loaded magazine containing another seven live rounds.

16.82 grams of methamphetamine

3 methamphetamine-smoking pipes

Numerous live and spent .22 caliber ammunition

2.83 grams of marijuana

Upon conferral with prosecutors, Brzezowski was released pending investigation.

Prosecutors report Summers made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Tuesday afternoon. His bail was maintained at $173,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on November 14, 2024.

From the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: