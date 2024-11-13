(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of Hawaiʻi island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says east winds 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts, will be possible for portions of the Big Island into Thursday evening.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” forecasters wrote. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

Areas under the Wind Advisory include North and South Kohala, parts of North Kona, parts of Hāmākua, Kaʻū, and the interior of the island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said in a radio message that due to the Wind Advisory, please be advised: