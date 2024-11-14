(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for East Hawaiʻi until Saturday morning, while a previously issued Wind Advisory has been expanded to include Big Island summits.

Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are expected Thursday, building up to 8 to 12 feet by Friday. Impacted shores include Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and windward Kaʻū.

“Exposed north and west facing shores will see a large northwest slowly declining today, falling below advisory thresholds by tonight,” the National Weather Service reported. “Strong winds will produce large east wind waves, building surf heights above advisory levels along exposed east facing shores into the weekend.”

The Wind Advisory that was issued on Wednesday now includes the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. East winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, are expected atop the mountains. Forecasters say winds will be strongest over ridges, through passes and near higher terrain.

A Fire Weather Watch remains in place for leeward areas of all islands, with a Red Flag Warning possible on Friday.