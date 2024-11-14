(BIVN) – Following a series of alleged assaults in the Kalaoa area on Thursday evening, Hawaiʻi Police say they arrested and charged 21-year-old Ar Aweni of Kona.

The incidents involved three different victims, and after conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, Aweni was charged with the following offenses:

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 7:15 p.m. on November 7, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of an active assault fronting the 73-4200 block of Hawai‘i Belt Road. While officers were enroute to the scene, another assault was reported near the first assault call.



In the course of investigation, police determined that three male friends; a 38-year-old, a 25-year-old, and a 21-year-old, later identified as Ar Aweni, walked to a retail store near the 73-4300 block of Hawaii Belt Road. As the trio approached the front door of the store, a 44-year-old male visitor from Oregon pulled up in his vehicle. For an unknown reason, Aweni punched the visitor in the shoulder, causing the man to suffer pain and soreness. The three men then left the area on foot heading north on Hawai‘i Belt Road.



As the trio was walking, the 38-year-old man observed the 25-year-old attempt to thrust kick Aweni. The 38-year-old then saw Aweni pull out a fixed blade knife and stab the 25-year-old in the left hip area. Aweni fled the area on foot with the 38-year-old and the bleeding 25-year-old following him.



While fleeing from the other two men, Aweni encountered a 49-year-old woman near the area who had pulled into her driveway and exited her vehicle to unlock her front gate. The woman reported that Aweni approached her and stated something to the effect that his friends were following him. According to the female victim, Aweni then placed his hand over her mouth. A struggle ensued and Aweni ended up on top of her, still covering her mouth. Aweni then fled in an unknown direction.



The 25-year-old male victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital where he was treated for a single stab wound and later released.



Responding officers conducted numerous checks for Aweni, however he was not immediately located. They then issued a “Be On the Lookout” notice to fellow officers as detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation.



On Friday, November 8, at 9:20 p.m., Aweni was located by Kona patrol officers in the Kailua-Kona area and was arrested without incident.