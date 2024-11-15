(BIVN) – The Hōkūleʻa voyaging canoe has departed Hawaiʻi Island, and arrived back at Mauli Ola (Sand Island) on Oʻahu Wednesday morning.

Hōkūleʻa departed from Kawaihae a few days earlier than scheduled due to forecasted weather conditions. The crew spent 15 days in West Hawaiʻi, hosting students, teachers, and the community with canoe tours and presentations.

Hōkūleʻa visited Miloliʻi, Hōnaunau, Keauhou, and Kawaihae as part of the Statewide Pae ʻĀina Voyage.

The next stop for Hōkūleʻa will be Lāʻie on Oʻahu. There will be a crew presentation at the BYU Hawaiʻi Little Theater on Thursday, November 21, from 11 to 11:50 a.m.



There will be a Hōkūleʻa arrival & community welcoming at Hukilau Bay on Saturday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The remaining Statewide Pae ʻĀina Voyage Schedule: