(BIVN) – A lava flow that erupted from what is now Kīlauea Iki in the early 1400s – named ʻAilāʻau by a researcher in the 1970s – may have already been named Kualoloa, according to older Native Hawaiian chants.

The name change is the subject of this week’s U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Volcano Watch article, written by HVO volunteer and naturalist Bobby Camara, with Pualani Kanakaʻole Kanahele and Donald Swanson.

From this week’s article:

Native Hawaiian oral traditions record a rich history of the changing volcanic landscape in Hawaiʻi. Interweaving cultural knowledge with scientific disciplines can provide a more complete understanding of past events, including the largest known lava flow eruption of Kīlauea. During the 1970s, Robin Holcomb conducted his doctoral field work and research on Kīlauea while working at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. His work included mapping a series of lava flows (now called a flow field) that began erupting in the early-1400s from a vent near the eastern end of what is now Kīlauea Iki crater, in the summit region of Kīlauea volcano. Now, we know that the flow field was active for about 60 years and traveled in a northeast direction (as well as a small south branch), covering most of the Puna District north of the East Rift Zone of Kīlauea. Holcomb referred to this flow field as “ʻAilāʻau” after a reference he found in William D. Westerveltʻs “Hawaiian Legends of Volcanoes,” published in 1916. In ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (the Native Hawaiian language), ʻAilāʻau is to “consume trees.” Trees can be consumed by rot, or can topple during windstorms, lightning strikes, floods, and lava flows. ʻAilāʻau is also thought, by some, to have been an elemental force associated with volcanic activity prior to the arrival of Pelehonuamea (Pele of the reddish earth) in the Hawaiian Islands.

Holcomb noted that his choice of ‘Ailā‘au as a name was provisional given that he only found it in one reference, and he was under a publication deadline. Hawaiian language sources during the last 40 years have rapidly become more available. Recently, researchers have been reminded of “Kualoloa,” a chant that accurately describes the emplacement of the flow field that Holcomb named ‘Ailā‘au. The chant “Kua loloa,” published in 1915 by Nathaniel Emerson in “Pele and Hiiaka, A Myth From Hawaii,” describes an eruption that began in the upland (ma uka) portions of the ahupuaʻa (Native Hawaiian land division) of Keaʻau. The chant describes a broad geographic area affected by the eruption. The forests of Panaʻewa and ʻŌlaʻa were destroyed, with “a blanket of smoke” covering Puna all the way to ʻĀpua. Much of the District was devastated, according to the chant, which documents Pele destroying forests belonging to her sister, Hiʻiaka, as a result of a serious misunderstanding between them. Examining familiar place names in the chant, compared to the geographic extent of the flow field mapped by Holcomb, suggests that the chant chronicles the lava flows that he had named ‘Ailā‘au. However, there is no mention of ‘Ailā‘au in the Kualoloa chant.