(BIVN) – The Surfers Healing Hawai‘i Chapter will return to Hilo this month for its Surfers Healing Camp.
The free event, held for children with autism and other disabilities, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Richardson Ocean Park in the Keaukaha area of Hilo.
From the Hawaiʻi County news release:
Now in its 16th year, the Surfers Healing Hawai‘i Chapter provides children with disabilities and their families with the unique experience of surfing with professionals under supervised conditions. Knowledgeable surfing instructors, surfboards and U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vests will be provided at no charge. Complementary drinks, snacks and lunches will be offered to participating children and their families.
Surfers Healing is a national organization started 26 years ago in California to share the joy of surfing with those who otherwise would not have the opportunity to surf. Surfers Healing Hawai‘i Island chapter is sponsoring this event. Additional support is being provided through a partnership with the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks & Recreation, The Eddie Aikau Foundation, Somers West, Bay View Banyan and Double Good.
An estimated 200 people, including approximately 60 keiki, are expected to participate in the Hilo camp. Surfers Healing Camps are held throughout the world, providing more than 5,000 children annually with the opportunity to try surfing.
To register your child and learn more about the camp, please visit surfershealing.org. Space is limited, and spots fill up fast.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The annual Surfers Healing Camp for children with autism and other disabilities will be held at the popular Keaukaha beach from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.