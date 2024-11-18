(BIVN) – The Food Basket, a food bank on Hawaiʻi Island, will be receiving $8.4 million in federal funding.

U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) announced the funding in a Monday news release. The Senator said the federal money will go toward the “DA BUX” program, a partnership with local food retailers to make Hawaii-grown fruits and vegetables more affordable for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)-Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cardholders.

Senator Hirono’s news release noted that The Food Basket is “working to end hunger and distribute safe, high quality food in the community.”

“Every household deserves access to healthy and affordable food and this funding is an important investment in the well-being of our communities,” said Senator Hirono. “Programs like DA BUX help thousands of people in Hawaii access fresh, local produce, improving the health of our communities and strengthening local agriculture. I will continue working to bridge the gaps in our food systems to keep families fed while increasing resiliency of local food production.”

From the office of the Senator: