(BIVN) – The Food Basket, a food bank on Hawaiʻi Island, will be receiving $8.4 million in federal funding.
U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) announced the funding in a Monday news release. The Senator said the federal money will go toward the “DA BUX” program, a partnership with local food retailers to make Hawaii-grown fruits and vegetables more affordable for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)-Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cardholders.
Senator Hirono’s news release noted that The Food Basket is “working to end hunger and distribute safe, high quality food in the community.”
“Every household deserves access to healthy and affordable food and this funding is an important investment in the well-being of our communities,” said Senator Hirono. “Programs like DA BUX help thousands of people in Hawaii access fresh, local produce, improving the health of our communities and strengthening local agriculture. I will continue working to bridge the gaps in our food systems to keep families fed while increasing resiliency of local food production.”
From the office of the Senator:
Earlier this year, Senator Hirono secured several key priorities for Hawaii in the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act of 2024—also known as the “Farm Bill”—including an increase in the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP). GusNIP, which helped make this funding possible, is the primary funding source for Hawaii’s “DA BUX” program, which enables SNAP-EBT cardholders to receive a 50% discount on Hawaii-grown produce at participating grocery stores and food hubs.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono announced the millions in federal funding for The Food Basket, to go towards the “DA BUX” program.