(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi will be closing all solid waste facilities in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division announced in a recent news release that the annual closures will take place on Thursday, November 28th.

The closure will include all Big Island transfer stations.

“We respectfully ask for your kōkua. Please do not litter or illegally dump any materials at the closed facilities,” the County officials wrote. “Facilities are scheduled to resume normal operations on November 29, 2024.”

“If you have any questions, please contact the Solid Waste Administrative Office at (808) 961-8270,” the news release stated. “Happy Thanksgiving from DEM Ohana to your Ohana, and mahalo for your cooperation.”