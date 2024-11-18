(BIVN) – Kona Patrol Officer Eli-Dominic Cayetano was recently named as the Officer of the Month for October 2024.

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee honored Officer Cayetano for his “tenacious dedication” in a burglary case that led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of stolen items.

Officer Cayetano is a five-year-veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department.

A police news release details Cayetano’s work on the case:

Around 7:30 a.m. on March 15, 2024, Officer Cayetano responded to a reported burglary in Kailua-Kona. A female victim related that an unknown person forcibly entered her residence and removed various items belonging to her and her daughter contained within a black backpack and a white and gray handbag, including both her and her daughter’s cell phones, jewelry, credit cards, and other personal items. The woman further stated that she noticed the screen window to her residence was cut, which led her to presume this was how the suspect(s) gained entry as the screen window was intact the previous day.



Just prior to reporting the theft to police, the reporting party tried to ‘ping’ her phone using the Find my Phone application and it ‘pinged at a big-box store in Kona. She provided Officer Cayetano with a detailed description of the items that were stolen and stated she did not give anyone permission to have, take, or be in possession of her and her daughter’s belongings.



Later that same day, Officer Cayetano made checks at the big-box store where the phone was pinged. Knowing that there is a kiosk at this store where cellular phones can be turned in for cash, he reviewed the store’s video surveillance and saw a local man with long black hair and short side burns attempting to return the cell phones for cash. The man was also seen leaving the store and entering a vehicle.