(BIVN) – The volcano monitoring network on Hawaiʻi island has been restored following a partial outage on Monday.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued an information statement, stating that an outage started just before 7:30 a.m. HST.

“Despite this partial outage, data coming into HVO are sufficient to allow us to detect major changes at Hawaiian volcanoes.” the scientists explained.

At 11:10 a.m. HST, the USGS HVO reported the matter had been resolved.

“The temporary outage was related to a local power outage in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” the USGS wrote. “HVO data presented to the public may continue to be slow for the next day or so as our system downloads the instrumental data that could not be transmitted during the temporary partial outage this morning.”

The volcanoes on Hawaiʻi island are not erupting. the USGS Alert Level for Kīlauea is at ADVISORY, and the USGS Alert Level for Mauna Loa is at NORMAL.