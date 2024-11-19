(BIVN) – Applicants are being sought to serve on the Hawaiʻi County Youth Commission, as current commissioners are winding down their term.

The final meeting of the outgoing Youth Commission will be held on Wednesday afternoon, November 27th, at the Hawai‘i Council Chambers at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center.

Half of the Commissioners’ terms are scheduled to end on December 31, and open positions will be available for numerous districts around the island.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release shared by the Office of Hawai‘i County Council Member Jenn Kagiwada:

The County of Hawai‘i is encouraging Hawai‘i County Youth ages 14 to 24 to apply to serve a two-year term on the Youth Commission. This is a valuable chance for youth to get involved in local government and directly impact decisions that shape Hawai‘i Island’s future. The Youth Commission’s goals are to identify the aspirations, needs, and concerns of the county’s youth. This includes examining and devising strategies that support or improve existing social, economic, educational, health, and recreational programs for youth, or develop new programs and submit recommendations to the Council or Mayor for consideration or action. The Commissioners are also responsible for advising the Council and Mayor on the effects of legislative policies, needs, assessments, priorities, programs, and budgets concerning the county’s youth. Council Member Kagiwada, ex-officio member of the Commission, says “serving as a Youth Commissioner is a great introductory experience into understanding how government works and a rewarding way to engage in service to our community. I am encouraging all youth who may be interested to find out more or apply today.” As half of the Commissioners’ terms are scheduled to end on December 31, 2024, open positions will be available for District 1, District 3, District 5, District 7, District 9, as well as three Mayoral appointees.

The public is always welcome to attend meetings of the Youth Commission. Chair of the Youth Commission, Eric Pōmaikaʻi Gee is encouraging all to attend the final meeting of the year to bid farewell to outgoing Commissioners. The meeting is scheduled on Wednesday, November 27th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hawai‘i Council Chambers at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center. Chair Gee shared his thoughts, “It has been my pleasure and honor to serve as the inaugural Chairperson of the County of Hawaiʻi Youth Commission. Over the past year, I have seen our island’s youth come together and advocate for positive change around Hawaiʻi. As the commission approaches a transitional time, I hope for the incoming cohort to have the same passion and flare that I have seen during my time as chairperson.”

For more information or to apply as a Commissioner, please visit this website, or contact Council Member Kagiwada’s office at (808)961-8272 with questions.