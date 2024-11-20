(BIVN) – The Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium has been closed for weeks, and officials say there is no definitive timeline for when the Hilo pool will reopen.

County officials say a pump was removed during a planned pool closure a few weeks ago in order to address “failing bearings and leaks in its mechanical seal.” After the pump was removed and taken apart, it was discovered that the pump’s shaft and a corresponding sleeve “were severely compromised and require replacement.”

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation says the private contractor working on the pump’s repairs “must custom fabricate replacement parts, which is causing the extended and unanticipated delay in reopening.”

“While the facility is closed, additional maintenance work is occurring including the replacement of all failed lamps throughout pool and bleacher areas,” County officials said in a written statement. “Though we don’t have a reopening date set, we are hopeful this issue will be resolved relatively soon.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for its patience and understanding as we perform this important maintenance at our aquatic facility,” the County said.