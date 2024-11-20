(BIVN) – The inauguration of the incoming Hawaiʻi County Mayor, Prosecuting Attorny, and County Council will take place on Monday, December 2nd, and the event will take place in Kona.

According to a “save the date” flyer shared by the County Council, the swearing-in ceremony will he held a noon at the Kaleiopapa Convention Center at the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa.

The event has traditionally taken place in Hilo, often times at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Taking the oath of office will be mayor-elect Dr. Kimo Alameda, the re-elected Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen, and the newly elected Hawaiʻi County Council: Dr. Michelle Galimba, James Hustace, Dr. Holeka Goro Inaba, Jenn Kagiwada, Matt Kānealiʻi-Kleinfelder, Ashley Kierkiewicz, Heather Kimball, Dennis “Fresh” Onishi, and Rebecca Villegas.

Program details will be provided at a later date, officials say.