(BIVN) – The “Season of Light” – A Candlelight Memorial Tribute – will take place in Hilo next month.

The free community event, held to honor and remember loved ones who have departed too soon, will take place on Wednesday, December 11, at 6 p.m. at Wailoa State Park in Hilo.

From Hawaiʻi Care Choices:

During this special evening, participants will experience a heartfelt 60-minute program featuring poetry, cherished memories, and uplifting reflections for the holiday season. Local music icon, Hilo’s own Mark Yamanaka, will bring his inspiring melodies to the evening, creating a space for remembrance and connection. Also raising their voices to honor loved ones during the holidays will be the Keiki Choir groups from Kamehameha Schools. The holiday season is often a time of both joy and sorrow, especially for families who are grieving the loss of loved ones. Finding ways to remember and honor them can be a vital part of the healing process. The Season of Light offers a sacred gathering for our community, where families and friends can come together in a meaningful ceremony, fostering healing and comfort during this challenging time of year.