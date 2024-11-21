(BIVN) – The “Season of Light” – A Candlelight Memorial Tribute – will take place in Hilo next month.
The free community event, held to honor and remember loved ones who have departed too soon, will take place on Wednesday, December 11, at 6 p.m. at Wailoa State Park in Hilo.
From Hawaiʻi Care Choices:
During this special evening, participants will experience a heartfelt 60-minute program featuring poetry, cherished memories, and uplifting reflections for the holiday season. Local music icon, Hilo’s own Mark Yamanaka, will bring his inspiring melodies to the evening, creating a space for remembrance and connection. Also raising their voices to honor loved ones during the holidays will be the Keiki Choir groups from Kamehameha Schools.
The holiday season is often a time of both joy and sorrow, especially for families who are grieving the loss of loved ones. Finding ways to remember and honor them can be a vital part of the healing process. The Season of Light offers a sacred gathering for our community, where families and friends can come together in a meaningful ceremony, fostering healing and comfort during this challenging time of year.
“We invite the community to gather with us in discovering the healing power of light, to honor those we have lost and celebrate the love that endures beyond their physical presence,” says Hawaiʻi Care Choices CEO, Brenda Ho. “The Candlelight Memorial Tribute brings us together through shared reflection, warmth, and support, proving that the simple act of lighting a candle can create love, warmth, and a space for solace.”
All community members are welcome to join this safe and supportive space of remembrance and healing. The event will be held inside a large pavilion with open seating. Leashed service animals are allowed, and free parking will be available.
For more information, please contact Hawaiʻi Care Choices at 808-969-1733.
