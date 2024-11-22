(BIVN) – A brush fire was reported in North Kona on Friday morning, and forced the partial closure of Highway 190.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department said the fire was located near the Puʻu Lani Ranch subdivision.

The closure of Highway 190 is between the 20 and 21 mile markers. Police say the closure will require the use of a contraflow lane for the next several hours.

There are no drought conditions in the area, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nor are there any wind advisories in place from the National Weather Service. However, the forecasters did note in today’s discussion: “KBDI values remain high across the state, and an overall dry weather pattern is expected through at least Sunday over most islands. With dry air moving overhead, relative humidity values will have the potential to drop below the critical 45% threshold during the late morning and afternoon hours. However, lighter winds will mitigate fire weather concerns.”