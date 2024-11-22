(BIVN) – Kolekole Gulch Park will be closed for about a week in early December for tree removal work.

The park, located just north of Honomū, will be closed from Monday, December 2nd, through Friday, December 6th.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks & Recreation says the maintenance work will be performed adjacent to the narrow section of the Old Mamalahoa Highway that extends from Highway 19 to the park entrance. “This portion of the road will be closed during the daytime hours while the work is ongoing,” the department says.

Officials say that if the work is completed sooner than anticipated, the park and road may reopen ahead of schedule.