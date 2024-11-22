(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Marine Weather Statement for the windward waters of Maui and Hawaiʻi County.

From the NWS:

A medium period 4 to 5 foot NNE swell from 010 to 030 degrees will fill in today and peak on Saturday. This swell could produce surges in north facing harbors, mainly Hilo and Kahului Harbors. Mariners using these harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or when launching vessels.

The forecasters say “another more moderate, medium period pulse from the same source is expected Saturday along with a similar size overlapping northwest swell (320 degrees).”

“These combined swells will elevate surf along north and west facing shores just shy of High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria on Sunday before subsiding early next week,” the National Weather Service wrote. “A Marine Weather Statement remains in effect for harbor surges, particularly at Hilo and Kahului harbor, generated by the more northerly swells.”