(BIVN) – On Friday afternoon, Hawaiʻi County Mayor-elect Kimo Alameda announced several appointments to serve under his new administration.

Nominees have been chosen to lead the departments of Planning, Finance, and Parks and Recreation. Alameda also announced members of his executive team.

“I could not be more proud of our team and those who have stepped forward to serve,” Alameda said in a news release. “I am confident that each of these individuals will bring a tremendous work ethic to their departments and roles, will lead with aloha, and will work in partnership with our communities to help uplift Hawai‘i Island.”

Here are the selected directors and deputy directors. The appointment of department directors are subject to approval from the County Council:

Jeffrey Darrow: Planning Director Jeffrey Darrow is an accomplished administrator and planner who has held multiple leadership positions within the County’s Planning Department, where he currently serves as Deputy Director. During his 26-year career with the department, he has also served as Planning Program Manager, Planner, and Zoning Inspector. Michelle Ahn: Planning Deputy Director Michelle Ahn is an attorney who has served the Planning Department as a Deputy Corporation Counsel since 2023. In this role, she has represented the department in hearings before the State Land Use Commission, prosecuted code enforcement actions, and provided legal training for department staff. She lives in Kona and has previously practiced law in the states of California and Hawai‘i. Clayton Honma: Parks & Recreation Director Clayton Honma returns to the Parks and Recreation Department which he led as director from 2012-2016. Prior to that appointment, he was the department’s Deputy Director from 2009-2012. Honma is currently a Program Planner for the County’s Office of Aging where he oversees all contracts for services. Honma is a youth recreation advocate and leader in the community, and has served as Co-Founder and Coach for Flygirlz Basketball Organization, Assistant Coach for the Waiakea High School Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team, and Coordinator for the Jimmy Yagi Basketball Camp. Melissa Samura: Parks & Recreation Deputy Director Melissa Samura is an active community leader and youth coach with more than 20 years of experience in educational counseling, recreation management, customer service, and program coordination. She lives in Waimea and previously worked for the department as a Recreation Director where she managed facility use and recreational programs, coordinated events, and designed community programs across the County. Diane Nakagawa: Finance Director Diane Nakagawa has served as Finance Director since January 2024 after serving as the Deputy Finance Director since 2022 and Purchasing Agent since 2019. Prior to joining the County, she spent 16 years at the City of Phoenix, primarily specializing in economic development and budget administration. Born and raised in Kona, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Arizona State University’s School of Public Affairs. Nakagawa served as the Deputy Director of Economic Development for the City of Phoenix prior to returning home. Malia Kekai: Finance Deputy Director Malia Kekai is an attorney who has served as the County’s Public Works Deputy Director since 2022. At Public Works, she assists with the administration of department divisions and staff, enforcement of the construction code, and supervision of County buildings. Kekai previously served as a Deputy Corporation Counsel for the County where she provided legal advice to departments, defended the County in litigation, and reviewed legal documents, including financial instruments.

The following names have also been announced to serve on Alameda’s team of executive assistants and areas of responsibility: