(BIVN) – On Friday afternoon, Hawaiʻi County Mayor-elect Kimo Alameda announced several appointments to serve under his new administration.
Nominees have been chosen to lead the departments of Planning, Finance, and Parks and Recreation. Alameda also announced members of his executive team.
“I could not be more proud of our team and those who have stepped forward to serve,” Alameda said in a news release. “I am confident that each of these individuals will bring a tremendous work ethic to their departments and roles, will lead with aloha, and will work in partnership with our communities to help uplift Hawai‘i Island.”
Here are the selected directors and deputy directors. The appointment of department directors are subject to approval from the County Council:
Jeffrey Darrow: Planning Director
Jeffrey Darrow is an accomplished administrator and planner who has held multiple leadership positions within the County’s Planning Department, where he currently serves as Deputy Director. During his 26-year career with the department, he has also served as Planning Program Manager, Planner, and Zoning Inspector.
Michelle Ahn: Planning Deputy Director
Michelle Ahn is an attorney who has served the Planning Department as a Deputy Corporation Counsel since 2023. In this role, she has represented the department in hearings before the State Land Use Commission, prosecuted code enforcement actions, and provided legal training for department staff. She lives in Kona and has previously practiced law in the states of California and Hawai‘i.
Clayton Honma: Parks & Recreation Director
Clayton Honma returns to the Parks and Recreation Department which he led as director from 2012-2016. Prior to that appointment, he was the department’s Deputy Director from 2009-2012. Honma is currently a Program Planner for the County’s Office of Aging where he oversees all contracts for services.
Honma is a youth recreation advocate and leader in the community, and has served as Co-Founder and Coach for Flygirlz Basketball Organization, Assistant Coach for the Waiakea High School Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team, and Coordinator for the Jimmy Yagi Basketball Camp.
Melissa Samura: Parks & Recreation Deputy Director
Melissa Samura is an active community leader and youth coach with more than 20 years of experience in educational counseling, recreation management, customer service, and program coordination. She lives in Waimea and previously worked for the department as a Recreation Director where she managed facility use and recreational programs, coordinated events, and designed community programs across the County.
Diane Nakagawa: Finance Director
Diane Nakagawa has served as Finance Director since January 2024 after serving as the Deputy Finance Director since 2022 and Purchasing Agent since 2019. Prior to joining the County, she spent 16 years at the City of Phoenix, primarily specializing in economic development and budget administration.
Born and raised in Kona, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Arizona State University’s School of Public Affairs. Nakagawa served as the Deputy Director of Economic Development for the City of Phoenix prior to returning home.
Malia Kekai: Finance Deputy Director
Malia Kekai is an attorney who has served as the County’s Public Works Deputy Director since 2022. At Public Works, she assists with the administration of department divisions and staff, enforcement of the construction code, and supervision of County buildings. Kekai previously served as a Deputy Corporation Counsel for the County where she provided legal advice to departments, defended the County in litigation, and reviewed legal documents, including financial instruments.
The following names have also been announced to serve on Alameda’s team of executive assistants and areas of responsibility:
Tom Callis: Communications Director
Tom Callis brings about 17 years of experience in journalism and public relations to the Mayor’s Office. From 2012-2019, he covered County government, the State Legislature, and major local events as a reporter for the Hawai‘i Tribune-Herald. He later worked as a Communications Specialist for the County and an Exhibit and Digital Media Education Specialist for the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center.
Callis previously served on the board of the Big Island Press Club and Taishoji Soto Mission.
Tracey Niimi: Social Media and Electronic Communications
Tracey Niimi is an award-winning photographer and videographer. He is a Co-Founder of Abstract Collab, and operates TN Photography/Tracey Niimi & Co. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, and has served on the boards of Friends of the Big Island Drug Court and East Hawai‘i Kiwanis.
Erin Samura: Health, Equity and Human Services
Erin Samura is a Clinical Pharmacist for the Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center and volunteer for the Hawai‘i Island Fentanyl Task Force. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo and Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Colorado.
Clifford Victorine, III: Public Safety, Complaints, and Events
Clifford Victorine has served as a Claims Investigator/Adjustor for the County’s Office of the Corporation Counsel since 2013. He is a former County police officer, security officer, and Army Reservist.
Micah Alameda: Boards and Commissions, Volunteers, and Inter-Faith Relations
Micah Alameda is a local consultant who focuses on public and government relations and social sector programs. He previously served as a nonprofit executive and legislative aide at the State and County levels. He recently served as a Board Member with the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, which he was appointed to by Governor David Ige in 2018 and confirmed by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.
Malia Louis: Sister City Coordinator, and West Hawaii and Legislative Affairs
Malia Louis of Kailua-Kona brings more than 25 years of experience in leadership, operations, and community engagement, and is committed to advancing the well-being of the Hawaiian community and the people of Hawai‘i. From 2014-2024, she was the Hawaiʻi Stations Operations Manager for Mokulele Airlines, where she spearheaded the launch of five new stations.
Amy Toafili: West Hawaiʻi Administrative Support
Amy Toafili of Kona is an experienced office and administrative manager. She is currently the Office Manager for JC Tax Solutions and previously worked for Hawaiʻi CDL & Safety Programs, and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance. Toafili is a graduate of Konawaena High School.
Pualililehua Carriaga: Executive Secretary to the Mayor
Pualililehua Carriaga is currently the Mohala Family Center Director for the Big Island Substance Abuse Council. She previously was an administrative assistant for the Hawaiʻi Island Fentanyl Task Force and Executive Assistant for Bay Clinic.
Emarie Carvalho: Executive Secretary to the Managing Director
Emarie Carvalho is a Paralegal at The Law Offices of Robert Marx focusing on civil litigation. She started at the County’s Office of the Corporation Counsel in 2007 as a Legal Clerk and worked her way up to her current position as Division Head of the Clerical Staff: Supervising Legal Technician.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - Names familiar to County government have been chosen to lead the departments of Planning, Finance, and Parks and Recreation.