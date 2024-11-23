(BIVN) – A 19-year-old male died in a Friday evening vehicle crash in Kona.

The young male was riding a Kawasaki Ninja sport bike on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway (Highway 19) when the bike collided with a Honda CR-V near the 84-mile marker.

The deceased 19-year-old male has not been positively identified, police say, pending notification of the next of kin.

Police noted that this is the 28th traffic fatality on the Big Island this year. There were 15 traffic fatalities at this time, last year.

From a police news release issued on Saturday: