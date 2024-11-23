(BIVN) – A 19-year-old male died in a Friday evening vehicle crash in Kona.
The young male was riding a Kawasaki Ninja sport bike on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway (Highway 19) when the bike collided with a Honda CR-V near the 84-mile marker.
The deceased 19-year-old male has not been positively identified, police say, pending notification of the next of kin.
Police noted that this is the 28th traffic fatality on the Big Island this year. There were 15 traffic fatalities at this time, last year.
From a police news release issued on Saturday:
At approximately 6:42 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a serious collision. An investigation revealed that a green 2024 Kawasaki Ninja sport bike, traveling southbound, was overtaking multiple vehicles simultaneously when it collided head-on with a silver 2021 Honda CR-V driven by a 65-year-old female from Kamuela. The 19-year-old male rider of the Kawasaki was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:53 p.m.
The 65-year-old female driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries in the collision. She was transported to the North Hawai’i Community Hospital for initial treatment and was later released.
The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo.
